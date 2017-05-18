Forklift training course set for May 20 at UA-Hope

In this undated photo courtesy of University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana, Shelly Ross, UAHT Supply Chain Management student, from Nashville, Ark., operates a forklift. The class will be begin at 8 a.m. in Room 160 of the Technical and Industrial Building on the Hope campus at 2500 S. Main St. The deadline for registration is noon May 19. Training covers Class IV and V forklifts and satisfies the training provisions as stated in OSHA Class IV & V forklift 29-CFR-1910.178.

