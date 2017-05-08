Dismang names leaders of tax study

Monday May 8 Read more: Arkansas Times

Sen. Jonathan Dismang , president pro tempore of the Senate, has named Senate members of a task force aimed at revamping state taxes. He appointed Sens. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, Bart Hester of Cave Springs, Missy Irvin of Mountain View, Larry Teague of Nashville and Dave Wallace of Leachville.

