Dismang names leaders of tax study
Sen. Jonathan Dismang , president pro tempore of the Senate, has named Senate members of a task force aimed at revamping state taxes. He appointed Sens. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, Bart Hester of Cave Springs, Missy Irvin of Mountain View, Larry Teague of Nashville and Dave Wallace of Leachville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Highland
|21 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|28
|musick pest control (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|villager
|35
|Highland School Child Molester
|Apr 27
|Mamabear
|18
|Ivey's automotive (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|The Colonel
|28
|jodie hightower
|Apr '17
|Angie
|2
|Highland Poloce Cheif
|Apr '17
|Tom
|13
|Chance / Hance Pets And Animals
|Mar '17
|The Colonel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC