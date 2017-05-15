Arkansas man on parole for 1990s murder kills girlfriend, hangs himself, authorities say
A man who was on parole for a 1990s murder killed his girlfriend Thursday night in Nashville and then took his own life, authorities said. The bodies of Gracie Haddox, mid-40s, and her live-in boyfriend, Gerald Martin, late 40s, were discovered by Haddox's 16-year-old child, who found the pair dead in a bedroom at their home Friday morning, Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Highland
|May 13
|Rakon
|21
|musick pest control (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|villager
|35
|Highland School Child Molester
|Apr 27
|Mamabear
|18
|Ivey's automotive (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|The Colonel
|28
|jodie hightower
|Apr '17
|Angie
|2
|Highland Poloce Cheif
|Apr '17
|Tom
|13
|Chance / Hance Pets And Animals
|Mar '17
|The Colonel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC