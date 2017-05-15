Arkansas man on parole for 1990s murd...

Arkansas man on parole for 1990s murder kills girlfriend, hangs himself, authorities say

A man who was on parole for a 1990s murder killed his girlfriend Thursday night in Nashville and then took his own life, authorities said. The bodies of Gracie Haddox, mid-40s, and her live-in boyfriend, Gerald Martin, late 40s, were discovered by Haddox's 16-year-old child, who found the pair dead in a bedroom at their home Friday morning, Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins said.

