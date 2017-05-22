22 live music shows you should check out in central Pa. this weekend

Bluegrass, punk, funk, country, soul, jazz and more are on tap this weekend in central Pennsylvania at a variety of venues. Highlights include the semi-annual Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival; cult rockers' The Dream Syndicate's stop at HMAC on a tour supporting a return to recording after three decades off; and Cedar Cliff grad-turned-Nashville-artist Ben Gallaher's homecoming stop at Sawyer's in Harrisburg.

