Wilhite And Wall Add Another Station
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS RADIO Country KMTB /NASHVILLE, AR has added longtime morning teamers DARREN WILHITE and TIM WALL for mornings. The pair also handle mornings for CARROL COUNTRY Country KTHS/BERRYVILLE, AR and BUNYARD Country KCTY /FAYETTEVILLE, AR.
