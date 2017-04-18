Wilhite And Wall Add Another Station

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS RADIO Country KMTB /NASHVILLE, AR has added longtime morning teamers DARREN WILHITE and TIM WALL for mornings. The pair also handle mornings for CARROL COUNTRY Country KTHS/BERRYVILLE, AR and BUNYARD Country KCTY /FAYETTEVILLE, AR.

