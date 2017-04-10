Gator sighting draws interest

Gator sighting draws interest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KAIT-TV

LITTLE ROCK, AR - The stories about a 12-foot gator at a lake in southwest Arkansas has drawn the interests of residents and state wildlife officials, who offer one piece of advice... leave it alone. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , the 12-foot gator was recently seen at Millwood Lake calling out its mating call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ivey's automotive (Aug '10) Sun The Colonel 28
jodie hightower Apr 4 Angie 2
Highland Poloce Cheif Apr 4 Tom 13
musick pest control (Jan '11) Apr 3 Linda 9
Chance / Hance Pets And Animals Mar 13 The Colonel 9
Freeze Warning for Sharp County starting March... Mar 12 The Colonel 7
Golden Transportation (Sep '16) Mar '17 Jynx 51
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Howard County was issued at April 10 at 2:25PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Nashville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC