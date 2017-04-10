Gator sighting draws interest
LITTLE ROCK, AR - The stories about a 12-foot gator at a lake in southwest Arkansas has drawn the interests of residents and state wildlife officials, who offer one piece of advice... leave it alone. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , the 12-foot gator was recently seen at Millwood Lake calling out its mating call.
