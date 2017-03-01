Arkansas AG Rutledge to host mobile office in Nashville, Ark.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will host a mobile office from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 9 in the Howard County Senior Citizens Center in Nashville, Ark. The attorney general's mobile office staff will assist constituents with consumer-related issues in filing consumer complaints against scam artists.
