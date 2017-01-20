Wayne Dwight Ferguson
Wayne was born August 13, 1934, in Nashville, Arkansas, the son of W. A. Ferguson and Rosa Bobo Ferguson. He married his wife of 53 years, Teresa Gonzalez on November 5, 1958, in Fort Clayton, Canal Zone, Panama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Wooten, Laura Jastre, and Lizzie Clement
|Jan 17
|TDOT14
|1
|Hot young yummy bus driver.
|Jan 16
|Shleeva
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|std warning!
|Jan 6
|Robert Cheatham
|4
|Golden Transportation
|Jan 1
|Casey
|33
|Andrey's Mexican Grill
|Dec 31
|Now_What-
|4
|Three inmates beat jailor, escape, then caught
|Dec '16
|Texasgirl0422
|26
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC