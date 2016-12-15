Today in History December 15, 2016

On Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia. In 1814, the ``Hartford Convention'' began as New England Federalists opposed to the War of 1812 secretly gathered in the Connecticut capital.

