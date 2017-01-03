Today in History a " Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
On Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia. In 1814, the "Hartford Convention" began as New England Federalists opposed to the War of 1812 secretly gathered in the Connecticut capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|std warning!
|Fri
|Robert Cheatham
|4
|Golden Transportation
|Jan 1
|Casey
|33
|Andrey's Mexican Grill
|Dec 31
|Now_What-
|4
|Three inmates beat jailor, escape, then caught
|Dec '16
|Texasgirl0422
|26
|Ivey's automotive (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Kim
|25
|Jeff Morris
|Nov '16
|helpful
|3
|Robbie (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Steve
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC