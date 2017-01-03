Nashville, Ark., woman dies in I-30 wreck
The accident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 as Carolyn Oldner, 67, of Nashville was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Escape, according to an Arkansas State Police report. She was on the shoulder of the road and had started to turn when her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Toyota also heading east, police said.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|std warning!
|Fri
|Robert Cheatham
|4
|Golden Transportation
|Jan 1
|Casey
|33
|Andrey's Mexican Grill
|Dec 31
|Now_What-
|4
|Three inmates beat jailor, escape, then caught
|Dec '16
|Texasgirl0422
|26
|Ivey's automotive (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Kim
|25
|Jeff Morris
|Nov '16
|helpful
|3
|Robbie (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Steve
|4
