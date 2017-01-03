Nashville, Ark., woman dies in I-30 w...

Nashville, Ark., woman dies in I-30 wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The accident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 as Carolyn Oldner, 67, of Nashville was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Escape, according to an Arkansas State Police report. She was on the shoulder of the road and had started to turn when her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Toyota also heading east, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
std warning! Fri Robert Cheatham 4
Golden Transportation Jan 1 Casey 33
Andrey's Mexican Grill Dec 31 Now_What- 4
News Three inmates beat jailor, escape, then caught Dec '16 Texasgirl0422 26
Ivey's automotive (Aug '10) Dec '16 Kim 25
Jeff Morris Nov '16 helpful 3
Robbie (Jun '16) Aug '16 Steve 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC