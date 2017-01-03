Nashville, Ark., woman dies in I-30 wreck

The accident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 as Carolyn Oldner, 67, of Nashville was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Escape, according to an Arkansas State Police report. She was on the shoulder of the road and had started to turn when her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Toyota also heading east, police said.

