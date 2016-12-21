Love captured: Inmate escaped from Ho...

Love captured: Inmate escaped from Hope hospital arrested in Nashville, AR

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A Hempstead County inmate is back in custody and facing new charges after escaping from a Hope hospital Saturday afternoon. Christopher Alexander Love, 26, of Hope,was taken into custody in Nashville, Arkansas at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, less than 9 hours after he bolted from the hospital where he had been taken after suffering a seizure while being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center.

