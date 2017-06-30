Nine arrested at Nashua checkpoint

Nine arrested at Nashua checkpoint

19 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A total of 170 vehicles and operators were screened by state and local police during the checkpoint, which was held from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday on West Hollis Street. State police said the checkpoint was authorized by an order of the Hillsboro Superior Court and conducted under New Hampshire Attorney General's Office guidelines.

