Nine arrested at Nashua checkpoint
A total of 170 vehicles and operators were screened by state and local police during the checkpoint, which was held from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday on West Hollis Street. State police said the checkpoint was authorized by an order of the Hillsboro Superior Court and conducted under New Hampshire Attorney General's Office guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selectmen soliciting yes votes outside town hall
|Jun 24
|Martha steward
|1
|Review: AJP Painting Company
|Jun 13
|Denyse Rotta
|1
|Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog
|May '17
|William McInnis
|1
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May '17
|Truth teller
|164
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC