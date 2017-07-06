Music Man
Correspondent photo by LORETTA JACKSON Jerry Jean, 96, seated, is surrounded by fellow bluegrass musicians, from left, Ed Broussea , of Nashua; Dick Moore , of Merrimack; Al Lafrance , of Nashua; Chuck Poltack , of Merrimack; Chris and Jessie Caruso, of Merrimack; Bob Pope , of Nashua; Bill Quigley , of Brookline; Earl Jordan , of Derry; Don Hurt , of Hollis; and Patrick Belanger , of Nashua. Several play multiple instruments and all sing on occasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selectmen soliciting yes votes outside town hall
|Jun 24
|Martha steward
|1
|Review: AJP Painting Company
|Jun 13
|Denyse Rotta
|1
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May '17
|Truth teller
|164
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC