Correspondent photo by LORETTA JACKSON Jerry Jean, 96, seated, is surrounded by fellow bluegrass musicians, from left, Ed Broussea , of Nashua; Dick Moore , of Merrimack; Al Lafrance , of Nashua; Chuck Poltack , of Merrimack; Chris and Jessie Caruso, of Merrimack; Bob Pope , of Nashua; Bill Quigley , of Brookline; Earl Jordan , of Derry; Don Hurt , of Hollis; and Patrick Belanger , of Nashua. Several play multiple instruments and all sing on occasion.

