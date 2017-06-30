Hero staffer saves lives after nursing home fire

'THANK GOODNESS': More than 50 residents and patients at the Courville at Nashua nursing home in Nashua, N.H., have been displaced after an early-morning fire, although thanks to proper procedures and alert staff members, no one was hurt. Courville Nursing Home President Luanne Rogers speaks about the overnight fire at the Courville Nursing Home in Nashua, NH on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.