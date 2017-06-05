Woman struck by pickup in Hudson, N.H. parking lot

A Hudson woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while in the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot at 90 Derry St. late Saturday afternoon. Gail Kazlouskas, 72, was walking at about 4:37 p.m. when she was struck by a 2015 Dodge pickup that was being backed up by 46-year-old Eric Beuchert, of Nashua, according to a release from the Hudson Police Department.

