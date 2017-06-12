Tyngsboro crash victim had just graduated from NH Job Corps

Osvaldo Rodriguez graduated from Job Corps in New Hampshire Wednesday and was looking forward to soon joining the U.S. Air Force and becoming a pilot, his next step in being the best role model he could be for his younger brothers. But the Chelsea 19-year-old's young life and dreams were cut tragically short Sunday morning when he was killed in a single-car rollover crash on Route 3. His aunt, Violet Baez, of Dorchester, said she helped her sister, Gloria Pagan, raise him from infancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.