'Turnpike Turmoil' suspect deemed incompetent; all charges dropped
The Superior Court judge who studied a state forensic examiner's report and testimony in the case of Jonathan Calvin, the Nashua man accused of carjacking two women, stabbing one of them and causing a massive crash on the Everett Turnpike last year, has ordered all charges against him be dismissed.
