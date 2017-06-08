Sununu signs bills protecting sex assault victims
Gov. Chris Sununu signed four bills into law on Wednesday to protect the rights of sexual assault victims, including the right to privacy for victims in a bill inspired by the Lizzi Marriott murder case.
