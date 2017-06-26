Strawberries, ice cream, band concert and sunshine draw hundreds to Hollis
Folks arrived early and often even before the clock struck 2 Sunday afternoon, some claiming their spot under their favorite spreading hardwood tree, others taking up position in the strawberry shortcake and ice cream line that would soon stretch down to Little Nichols Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selectmen soliciting yes votes outside town hall
|Jun 24
|Martha steward
|1
|Review: AJP Painting Company
|Jun 13
|Denyse Rotta
|1
|Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog
|May '17
|William McInnis
|1
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May '17
|Truth teller
|164
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC