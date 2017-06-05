R.I. man arrested in Chelmsford after...

R.I. man arrested in Chelmsford after lengthy chase

A Rhode Island man wanted for charges in three states was taken into custody by Chelmsford police early Sunday morning following a stolen-vehicle pursuit that began in New Hampshire. Gregory Coffey, 33, of Providence, R.I., was being held Sunday on fugitive-from-justice charges at the Chelmsford Police Department and faces multiple charges out of Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to New Hampshire State Police.

