New director arrives to lead Durham Public Library

Rose Bebris, 41, took over as Durham Public Library director on May 30. Bebris is a Pelham native and University of New Hampshire graduate who led the public library in Florence, Ariz., for the last 12 years. Bebris initially accepted the position and was to begin in February, but she suffered a broken ankle in a hiking accident around Christmas, delaying her arrival.

