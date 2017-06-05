Nashua symposium ends with unveiling of three new sculptures
Standing in a crowd of people admiring sculptor Tony Jimenez's recent work, Elaine Oulundsen recalled how she would gasp in delight when she previously saw him working.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog
|May 25
|William McInnis
|1
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May 18
|Truth teller
|164
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May '17
|mr truth
|84
|Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|I am Hungry
|2
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Amanda oakham
|9
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC