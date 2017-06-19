Mass. man charged in passing of bad check in Nashua
A gated mansion where police and animal welfare workers discovered 75 Great Dane dogs living in fetid conditions last week is being declared unfit for human habitation, according to town officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AJP Painting Company
|Jun 13
|Denyse Rotta
|1
|Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog
|May 25
|William McInnis
|1
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May '17
|Truth teller
|164
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May '17
|mr truth
|84
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC