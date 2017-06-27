Man denies he repeatedly assaulted child for four years
Edward Rivera of Nashua is facing five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault for alleged attacks on a child, now 11. NASHUA - A Nashua man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl for the past four years is denying the allegations.
