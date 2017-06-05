Leaked NSA Document Highlights Deep F...

Leaked NSA Document Highlights Deep Flaws in US Election System

Jim Smith steps out of a voting booth after marking his ballot at a polling site for the New Hampshire primary, Feb. 9, 2016, in Nashua, N.H. A leaked intelligence document outlining alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to hack into U.S. election systems is the latest evidence suggesting a broad and sophisticated foreign attack on the integrity of the nation's elections. And it underscores the contention of security experts and computer scientists that the highly decentralized, often ramshackle U.S. election system remains profoundly vulnerable to trickery or sabotage.

