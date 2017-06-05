Leaked NSA Document Highlights Deep Flaws in US Election System
Jim Smith steps out of a voting booth after marking his ballot at a polling site for the New Hampshire primary, Feb. 9, 2016, in Nashua, N.H. A leaked intelligence document outlining alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to hack into U.S. election systems is the latest evidence suggesting a broad and sophisticated foreign attack on the integrity of the nation's elections. And it underscores the contention of security experts and computer scientists that the highly decentralized, often ramshackle U.S. election system remains profoundly vulnerable to trickery or sabotage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Sophia
|11
|Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog
|May 25
|William McInnis
|1
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May 18
|Truth teller
|164
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May '17
|mr truth
|84
|Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|I am Hungry
|2
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC