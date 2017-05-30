Karaoke performance leads to arrest

Police in Chelmsford, Mass., arrested a New Hampshire man at a pub after an alert karaoke fan recognized one of the contestants as the "Fugitive of the Week." Ronald Duby, Jr., 43, was arrested Saturday night at a Chelmsford pub on Princeton Street in North Chelmsford, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord.

