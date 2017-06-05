Karaoke DJ recognizes alleged sex offender at Chelmsford nightspot

A convicted child rapist who was the U.S. Marshals Service "fugitive of the week" until his arrest in Chelmsford Saturday was wanted for failing to notify police he got a job dressing up as the Statute of Liberty in Nashua, according to court records. Ronald Duby Jr., 43, of 40 Chestnut St., Nashua, was arrested Saturday about 9 p.m., after a DJ hosting karaoke at the Glenview Pub and Grill recognized that a would-be singer was Duby, according to police reports.

