Hudson selectmen approve lone bid for Lowell Road project

The Board of Selectmen has accepted its only bid for a traffic light installation at the intersection of Lowell and Pelham Roads and light modifications to an adjacent intersection, even though it came in $40,000 higher than projected. NASHUA - The 32-year-old Hudson man who is accused of robbing and threatening with a knife three people in two ... NASHUA - Ward 6 Alderman Ben Clemons said he will not seek reelection to the seat he won in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.