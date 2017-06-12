Hollis Heritage Commission Vintage Drive it Day Auto Rally and fundraising tour
Please join fellow auto enthusiasts for the first Hollis Heritage Commission Auto Rally, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Registration cost is $20 per vehicle. Register at 9 a.m. at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road.
