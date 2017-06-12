Hollis Heritage Commission Vintage Dr...

Hollis Heritage Commission Vintage Drive it Day Auto Rally and fundraising tour

Please join fellow auto enthusiasts for the first Hollis Heritage Commission Auto Rally, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Registration cost is $20 per vehicle. Register at 9 a.m. at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road.

