Four stabbed in Lowell brawl
Four people were stabbed, including a 23-year-old Nashua, N.H., man who was revived by CPR, during a large brawl at a Central Street club early Monday morning, according to police. Officers were called to the Vibe Restaurant and Lounge at 179 Central St., Monday at 1:12 a.m., when a passerby called 911 and reported a fight outside and someone stabbed, according to police reports.
