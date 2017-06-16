Entrepreneur of the Year award goes t...

Entrepreneur of the Year award goes to CEO of Nashua firm

1 hr ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Courtesy photo Jay Jacobs, CEO and founder of quick-turn prototype parts manufacturer Rapid, was named the 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year at the New Hampshire High Tech Council's annual celebration on June 14. Jacobs, second from left, was presented the award by technology entrepreneur Dean Kamen, far left. To their left are Michelline Dufort, director of business relations for the council; Toral Cowieson, of the Internet Society and the council's board chairman; and Matt Benson, of Cook Little Rosenblatt and Manson, chairman of the council's Entrepreneur of the Year committee.

