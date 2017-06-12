During 100-mile chase, driver eluding...

During 100-mile chase, driver eluding police was on video chat

Gregory Coffey was drunk on Sunday morning as he eluded police in two states, driving at up to 120 mph without headlights at times, police reports say. And Coffey was video chatting during the 100-mile-plus pursuit with a woman who said she could see the blue lights of police cruisers in the background, according to a police report.

