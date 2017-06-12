Currency company using vets to hire vets

Currency company using vets to hire vets

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

U.S. Army veterans and Crane Currency employees Scott Barnett, Jim Blouin and Ken Smith were part of a job fair Wednesday in Nashua to recruit workers for the veteran-friendly company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AJP Painting Company Jun 13 Denyse Rotta 1
Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog May 25 William McInnis 1
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) May 18 Truth teller 164
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May '17 mr truth 84
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr '17 LiamPlanter 2
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar '17 You Are Mental 10
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC