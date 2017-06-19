Conservationists: Imperiled Atlantic salmon decline worsens

In this April 2, 2012 file photo, Michael West holds on to a 4-year-old Atlantic Salmon at the National fish Hatchery in Nashua, N.H. The New Brunswick, Canada-based Atlantic Salmon Federation says total estimated returns of the fish to North America in 2016 was a little more than a half million salmon. That is a 27 percent decrease from the previous year.

