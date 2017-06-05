Charges dismissed for alleged Nashua ...

Charges dismissed for alleged Nashua carjacker

Jonathan Calvin of Nashua was facing numerous felony charges, all of which have been dismissed because of his incompetence to stand trial, according to court documents.

Nashua, NH

