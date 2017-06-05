BG valedictorian urges fellow grads to 'embrace your curiosity'

Staff photo by Dean Shalhoup Bishop Guertin graduate Sunny Shaidani, the recipient of this year's coveted All-Guertin Award, is greeted by family members of the late Stephen Boland, a 1986 BG graduate in whose name a scholarship was founded for recipients of the All-Guertin Award. At left is Stephen Boland's mother, Jane Boland, who presented Shaidani the scholarship at Guertin's 51st commencement on Sunday.

