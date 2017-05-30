Young pianists in concert June 11
The future of classical music, and the talents of some of the area's best young pianists, will be highlighted at an unusual concert next month in Nashua. On Sunday, June 11, 19 students of Mila Filatova's Piano Academy will get to experience making music with a symphony orchestra.
