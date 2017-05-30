Wrong message sent to school's parent...

Wrong message sent to school's parents during lockdown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: UnionLeader.com

Administrators at Bishop Guertin High School are apologizing to parents after an alarming but erroneous audio message was sent out during a lockdown situation at the school on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog May 25 William McInnis 1
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) May 18 Truth teller 164
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May '17 mr truth 84
Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16) Apr '17 I am Hungry 2
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr '17 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr '17 Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC