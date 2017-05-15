Woman accused of identity fraud, may'...

Woman accused of identity fraud, may've used 6 aliases

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A woman attempting to work with the city of Nashua, New Hampshire, as a volunteer grant writer has been charged with identity fraud and police are investigating the possibility that she's used six aliases in a number of states. Police started investigating a Genevieve Kaplan after the mayor's chief of staff said she wasn't following city grant writing protocol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May 2 mr truth 84
Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16) Apr 24 I am Hungry 2
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr '17 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr '17 Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar '17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar '17 dfrty 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC