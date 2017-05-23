Teens charged with breaking into Nash...

Teens charged with breaking into Nashua home, assaulting occupant

12 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Police early Saturday morning intercepted a VW Turbo Beetle on Library Hill and arrested the two teenage occupants, moments after the teens allegedly broke into a French Hill residence, walked to where a 17-year-old male was sleeping and started punching him, according to police.

