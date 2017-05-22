Recent patents issued in New Hampshire
Nashua, has been assigned a patent developed by six co-inventors for a "method for optimizing mobile device region monitoring and region management for an anonymous mobile device." The co-inventors are Rindress MacDonald, Hollis, Tatsuki Nakano, Nashua, Sett Paing Oo, Nashua, Dan Post, Tewksbury, Mass., Sean Roy, Stratham, and Mark Sexton, Merrimack.
