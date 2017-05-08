Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Capital Adequacy Ratio and...
Further to announcements released by the Issuer on 24 February 2017 and 6 April 2017, Real People advise noteholders that its capital adequacy ratio will be below the covenanted level of 30% for the period ending 31 March 2017. As the year-end audit is in the process of being finalised, the actual capital adequacy ratio cannot be accurately determined at this stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May 2
|mr truth
|84
|Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16)
|Apr 24
|I am Hungry
|2
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr 10
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Apr 10
|Amanda oakham
|9
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC