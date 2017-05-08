Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Capital Adequacy Ratio and...

Further to announcements released by the Issuer on 24 February 2017 and 6 April 2017, Real People advise noteholders that its capital adequacy ratio will be below the covenanted level of 30% for the period ending 31 March 2017. As the year-end audit is in the process of being finalised, the actual capital adequacy ratio cannot be accurately determined at this stage.

