Police: Nashua woman charged after balking at cab fare, being dropped off at police headquarters
A Nashua woman was arrested at the police station Saturday night after telling a cab driver she wasn't going to pay for the ride she had requested to the Gate City, then yelling at police offers when the cab driver drove her to police headquarters instead, according to a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|May 18
|Truth teller
|164
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Jack Cough
|45
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC