Police: Man recorded driving 129 mph ...

Police: Man recorded driving 129 mph on Interstate 93 NEW

Monday May 8 Read more: Concord Monitor

New Hampshire State Police say a 22-year-old man recorded at driving 129 mph on Interstate 93 faces a reckless operation charge. Police stopped Diego Dominguez Salazar, of Nashua, on the highway north of Bow on Sunday afternoon, saying a trooper recorded him driving about 70 mph over the speed limit.

