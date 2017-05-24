PAL honors Nashua youth

PAL honors Nashua youth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The nonprofit Police Athletic League announced that its 2017 Football Player of the Year is 14-year-old Max Ackerman. He, along with PAL's athletes of the year in cross country, boxing, cheerleading and basketball - as well as adult awardees in volunteering and coaching - will be honored along Boston columnist and sports talk radio personality Garry Callahan, the 2017 New Hampshire's military population is comprised of many who serve in the Guard and Reserves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Superdogs Paralyzed My Dog Thu William McInnis 1
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) May 18 Truth teller 164
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May 2 mr truth 84
Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16) Apr '17 I am Hungry 2
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr '17 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr '17 Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC