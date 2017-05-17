NHLA holding Fair Housing Tester training in Nashua
Fair housing opens doors. While much progress has been made to provide equal access to housing, the work to encourage open communities and end discrimination is on-going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
