NH Veterans Notes: Auxiliary convention set for May 19-21
The 99th annual Convention of the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of New Hampshire, will be held in Lincoln from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, with the American Legion Auxiliary delegates meeting at the Indian Head Resort.
