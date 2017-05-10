NH: Rail Authority Survives for Time ...

NH: Rail Authority Survives for Time Being

May 11--CONCORD -- The question on whether or not the state should continue to have a Rail Authority is headed for a legislative study committee, which will start meeting in Concord later this month. This is the result of wrangling among members of the House Transportation committee over a proposed bill that would have eliminated the volunteer New Hampshire Rail Transit Authority outright.

