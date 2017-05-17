New Zealand envoy pick to seek more trade with island nation
In tis Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown speaks in Nashua, N.H. Brown, President Donald Trump's pick to be his ambassador to New Zealand pledged during a congressional hearing Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to push for expanded trade and military cooperation with the island nation. less FILE - In tis Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown speaks in Nashua, N.H. Brown, President Donald Trump's pick to be his ambassador to New Zealand pledged during a congressional ... more WASHINGTON - The former senator President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to New Zealand pledged during a congressional hearing Wednesday to push for expanded trade and military cooperation with the island nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May 2
|mr truth
|84
|Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16)
|Apr 24
|I am Hungry
|2
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Amanda oakham
|9
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC